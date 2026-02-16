614 US-130, Suite B1, East Windsor, NJ 08520

Brunswick Engineering is a leading MEP Engineering firm providing comprehensive Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection design services. Serving both public and private sectors in NJ, NY, and PA, our team of Registered Professional Engineers and LEED Accredited Professionals delivers cost-efficient and sustainable solutions. From high-performance HVAC systems to specialized sign engineering and structural footing details, we offer expert design and permitting support for all construction projects.