brt_int@brtint
BRT International Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted authorized Kirloskar generator dealer in Nepal.
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brt_int
Koteshwor-32, Kathmandu, Nepal
BRT International Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted authorized Kirloskar generator dealer in Nepal, providing reliable power solutions since 2007. The company specializes in the sales, installation, and maintenance of diesel generators for residential, commercial, and industrial needs across Nepal.
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