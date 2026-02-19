Brice Nelson

I’m an Operations & Growth Specialist with a background in Google Ads, data analytics, and process optimization. With over four years of experience across marketing and operations, I specialize in building scalable systems that turn messy workflows into structured, data-driven engines. My expertise sits at the intersection of performance marketing, automation, and analytics. I’ve led international projects, optimized acquisition funnels, and designed operational frameworks that improve efficiency across distributed teams. I work extensively with SQL, Excel, SAP, Google Sheets, and Python-driven automation, and I actively leverage generative AI workflows to streamline processes and decision-making. Currently focused on operational excellence in training and service-based businesses, I’m passionate about systems thinking, continuous improvement, and building tools that reduce friction at scale. I write about growth, automation, AI workflows, marketing systems, and the operational side