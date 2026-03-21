Bosco Kipkosgei

Nairo Assistant ICT manager

A Mechatronic Engineer who is interested about technology, currently working as an IT Engineer and learning about cloud native technologies, DevOps, MLOps, Kubernetes , terraform and ansible. I manage a small datacenter. I also configure Aruba Wireless Access Points, Fortinet Firewall, Windows Active Directory, Manage Policies by defining policies in GPO and enforcing them. Configuration of IDS system on Host Servers and IPS system on Network Devices.Part-time I do hands on lab on new and emerging technological trends and write blogs and guidance on medium.