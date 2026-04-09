8th Floor, Unit no. 810, Tower A, BESTECH Business Tower, Sector 66, Mohali, Punjab, 160062

Bohr's Estate is a trusted real estate consultancy specializing in residential and commercial properties across Mohali, Chandigarh, and New Chandigarh. With over a decade of experience, the company is led by expert advisor Rajdeep, known for his integrity, transparency, and client-focused approach. Bohr's Estate offers end-to-end property solutions—including buying, selling, leasing, and investment guidance—ensuring a smooth, reliable, and personalized experience for every client.