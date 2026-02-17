Blockchain Wire@blockchainwire
The #1 Press Release Wire Service for Blockchain Public Relations and Marketing Professionals.
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Blockchain Wire
Blockchain Wire is the industry’s first and leading press release distribution service focused exclusively on news from blockchain and crypto companies and projects. Our global reach includes distribution to broadcast and online media outlets, social media sites, trade publications, leading blogs, industry executives, influencers and investors. We provide the best value in the industry, with multiple distribution options, ease-of-use, broad partnership integrations and a dedicated client services team.