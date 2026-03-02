Block Blast@blockblast
Block Blast begins simply, placing you in front of an empty board with three shapes and endless possibilities.
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Block Blast
Philadelphia, US
Block Blast begins simply, placing you in front of an empty board with three shapes and endless possibilities. Each move reshapes the future of the grid, turning careful placement into the key to survival. Clearing rows or columns creates space to continue, while smart combos come from planning rather than luck. As the board slowly fills, patience becomes your greatest advantage, challenging you to stay thoughtful and keep the puzzle alive one decision at a time.