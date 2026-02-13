Ghana to United States , UK & Worldwid Black African Soap

Lavadene African Black Soap From Ghana Experience the purity of nature with Lavadene African Black Soap from Ghana – a timeless skincare treasure passed down through generations. Crafted by local artisans using traditional methods, our authentic African Black Soap is made with just 3 original ingredients: cocoa pod ash, palm kernel oil and water. No chemicals, no artificial additives and No Plantain Leaves which can cause irritation to the skin. Lavadene uses just pure authentic ingredients for our Black soap.