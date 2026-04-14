5-7 Station Rd, Longfield DA3 7QD, United Kingdom

Big Baller Bus delivers premium Party Bus Hire and Limousine Hire for any occasion. Enjoy luxury rides with Karaoke, bluetooth sound system and LED ambient lighting. Perfect for birthdays, nights out, weddings, proms, and celebrations. Travel in style and make every journey unforgettable. With a focus on professional service, punctuality, and customer satisfaction, Big Baller Bus is dedicated to making every ride smooth and stress-free. Our vehicles are maintained to the highest standards, offering spacious interiors, modern amenities, and a first-class atmosphere for groups of all sizes. From the moment you book with us until you reach your destination, our goal is simple—deliver exceptional service that exceeds expectations. No matter the occasion, Big Baller Bus ensures you travel with confidence, comfort, and a touch of luxury. We’re proud to serve clients across the region with 24-hour availability, making it easy to book your transportation whenever you need it. With Big Baller