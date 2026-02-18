Benz Injection (formerly Benz Injectors) began specialize in rebuilding Mercedes-Benz injectors for the OM615 - OM617 and OM601 - OM606 diesel engines. ​We have since expanded into building injection pumps (hence the name change) in house, with larger elements for these engines. We also sell turbos, rods, tuned ECU's, and much more, even complete engines!