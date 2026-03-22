Bayside Law Co is a trusted law firm located in Bayside, Victoria, providing expert legal services to individuals and businesses. We specialise in residential and commercial property conveyancing, estate planning, and family law. Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised, practical advice with a focus on clear communication and achieving the best outcomes for our clients. Whether you’re buying a home, planning your estate, or navigating legal matters, Bayside Law Co offers professional guidance and support every step of the way.