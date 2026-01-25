Dubai

Axia BioPharma manufactures high quality essential medicines to support global access across key therapeutic areas, including Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes Disease, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disease, and Pain Management. These therapeutic categories represent a significant portion of the global disease burden, yet access to consistent, quality-assured medications remains limited in many regions. Axia BioPharma is focused on addressing these gaps through reliable manufacturing, quality driven processes, and scalable production capabilities. In addition to our core portfolio, Axia BioPharma has the capability to develop and manufacture additional therapeutic classes upon request, in alignment with regulatory requirements and partner needs. Website: https://axiabiopharma.com/