ATZ Properties is a leading real estate developer based in Bangalore with branches in Pune and Mumbai. Backed by experienced engineers and management professionals, the company delivers premium housing, townships, commercial projects, SEZs, malls, and hospitality developments. With core values of quality, customer focus, and transparency, ATZ Properties builds modern, self-sustained communities that enhance lifestyles and redefine urban living in India. Visit Now: https://www.atzproperties.in