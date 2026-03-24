Atty@attyai
Atty is an AI-powered answering service designed for law firms that want to stay responsive 24/7.
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Atty
205 Hudson Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10013
Atty is an AI-powered answering service built specifically for law firms that want to stay responsive around the clock. It handles incoming client calls, gathers essential details, and schedules consultations automatically—ensuring no opportunity is lost due to missed calls. With a focus on professionalism and efficiency, Atty delivers the experience of a skilled receptionist without the need for additional staff.