Milano Radiation protection experts

Atlas Services is a specialized engineering and consulting firm that delivers comprehensive solutions in radiation protection, environmental safety, and the safe management of ionizing radiation technologies, supporting industrial, medical, and research organizations with services such as radiometric monitoring, radon detection and mitigation, risk assessment, and full regulatory compliance, while also designing, installing, and maintaining advanced systems like irradiation plants and non-destructive testing equipment to ensure safe, efficient, and compliant operations in highly regulated environments.