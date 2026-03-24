Kadm E Rasool Road, Rana Chakla, Khambhat, Gujarat 388620, India

ASTRODHAN represents skilled artisans from Khambhat, Gujarat—an ancient port city known for its rich legacy in agate and gemstone craft. For generations, locals have mastered crystal art and stone carving. As a united community, Astrodhan produces world-class crystals with a mission to heal and inspire. We believe in the transformative power of crystals to bring positivity, clarity, and harmony to people's lives and their connection with Mother Earth.