Ashvin Sriram

Phoenix, US Co-Founder

I work in business development and marketing, but my real hobby is studying why humans behave the way they do. I’m into the psychology of decisions, the economics of incentives, and the tiny mental shortcuts that quietly run the world. Call it neuroeconomics, call it pattern obsession, call it “why did they do that?” energy. Day to day, I live in the messy middle where products, people, and money collide. I help teams translate good ideas into things that actually get adopted and paid for. I’m also actively moving toward product leadership because I like owning the full loop: problem, user, story, numbers, and execution. I write to make sense of what I’m seeing in real time, and to share frameworks that are useful without being boring. Expect pieces on mental models, business behavior, market psychology, and the occasional creative detour. When I’m not doing that, I DJ and nerd out on music. It’s the same obsession in a different form: reading a room, shaping energy, and knowing whe