2500 Kuhio Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Asana Spa Waikiki is a relaxing wellness destination located in the heart of Waikiki. The spa offers professional massage therapy, rejuvenating facial treatments, and soothing couples spa experiences designed to help guests unwind and recharge. With skilled therapists, a peaceful atmosphere, and high-quality spa products, Asana Spa provides one of the most refreshing and relaxing spa experiences in Honolulu for both visitors and locals.