Artem Koltunov@artemkoltunov
Team Lead & Fullstack Developer at QuickBlox. 20+ years building software, 20 years teaching it. Exploring how AI change
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Artem Koltunov
Kharkiv, UkraineJS Team Lead
Fullstack JavaScript/TypeScript developer with 20+ years of experience. Team Lead at QuickBlox, where I build real-time communication SDKs with AI features. I've spent 20 years teaching programming — from kids to career changers — and now I'm exploring how AI tools change the way we write, review, and understand code. My article series is based on real production experiments, not benchmarks.
Work History
Current Position:
QuickBloxJS Team Lead
Previous Positions:
QuickBloxJS Engineer