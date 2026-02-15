Antti Rauhala
Helsinki, FIFounder, CEO
I’m a founder/engineer shipping developer tools for practical AI. At Aito.ai, we make predictions queryable like data—so teams can add recommendations, automation, and intelligent UX without maintaining ML pipelines. I also maintain Booktest, a review-driven snapshot testing framework for LLM/ML behavior. I write about what works (and fails) when building AI features for real products.
Work History
Current Position:
Aito.aiFounder, CEO
Previous Positions:
SisuaAI Lead
AI LeadAI Lead
2/26-2/26
Aito.aiFounder, Chief Scientist
2/26-2/26
AI LeadFuturice
2/26-2/26