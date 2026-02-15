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Antti Rauhala

@arauhala

Building “ElasticSearch for Predictions” at Aito.ai • AI + data products • Testing LLMs with Booktest

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @arauhala’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Antti Rauhala

Helsinki, FIFounder, CEO

I’m a founder/engineer shipping developer tools for practical AI. At Aito.ai, we make predictions queryable like data—so teams can add recommendations, automation, and intelligent UX without maintaining ML pipelines. I also maintain Booktest, a review-driven snapshot testing framework for LLM/ML behavior. I write about what works (and fails) when building AI features for real products.

Work History

Current Position:

Aito.aiFounder, CEO

Previous Positions:

SisuaAI Lead
AI LeadAI Lead
2/26-2/26
Aito.aiFounder, Chief Scientist
2/26-2/26
AI LeadFuturice
2/26-2/26

Interested Topics

technologygood-companyprogrammingstartupsoftware-developmentartificial-intelligenceaimachine-learningweb-monetization