Jonathan Mandraki

Austin Founder, CTO

I'm a software engineer focused on infrastructure, distributed systems, and AI. Most of my career has been building systems that need to be reliable at scale — from blockchain node infrastructure to smart contract security tooling to Kubernetes failure analysis. Right now I'm building Orloj, an open-source runtime for AI agent systems. The idea is simple: define your agents, tools, permissions, and workflows in YAML, and the runtime handles orchestration and governance. I kept seeing teams wire up the same agent infrastructure from scratch, so I built the thing I wished existed. Before Orloj I was a lead engineer at Drosera Network and LinkPool, and co-founded Mozaik Labs. I write mostly Rust, Go, and TypeScript. If you're running AI agents in production (or trying to), I'd like to hear what's broken about your current setup. Always happy to talk infrastructure.