Ankur@ankurbhatnagar
Senior Enterprise Integration and Middleware Architect with over 20 years of progressive IT experience spanning Banking, Retail, and other industry
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @ankurbhatnagar’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Ankur
Senior Enterprise Integration and Middleware Architect with over 20 years of progressive IT experience spanning Banking, Retail, and other industry
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!