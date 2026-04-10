Ankit Pathak@ankitpathak
CEO by day, builder by obsession. Writing about AI systems, agentic workflows, and real-world enterprise deployment.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @ankitpathak’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Ankit Pathak
New YorkCEO
Ankit Pathak is a technology executive and AI operator with 15+ years of experience building and scaling enterprise systems. As CEO of ConsultAdd Inc., he has transformed a legacy IT company into a $40M AI-driven enterprise serving Fortune 500 clients. He is the founder of POP, an agentic AI initiative focused on autonomous enterprise workflows, and a member of the Forbes Business Council.