Angel Aesthetics & Wellness Medical Spa

2992 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306, United States

Angel Aesthetics & Wellness is a reputable medical spa in Fort Lauderdale offering advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments designed to refresh and enhance your natural beauty. Our experienced team offers personalized care and treatment plans to help you achieve your skin and anti-aging objectives. Botox, dermal fillers, HydraFacial, dermaplaning, laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, collagen stimulation, chemical peels, and other cosmetic procedures are our specialty. Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines, improve skin texture, or restore a youthful glow, we’re here to help in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Schedule your consultation today and experience expert aesthetic care with real results