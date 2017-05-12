Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @andrew_lucker’s 30 stories for 11 days 18 hours and 16 minutes
Stories
Things you can’t do in Rust: variadic functions
#programming
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
12/05/17
Things you can’t do in Rust: copy closures
#programming
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
12/04/17
(not very) Deep Learning
#machine-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
09/22/17
Search Engine Optimization en vogue
#seo
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
09/21/17
Do neural cliques have “dimensions”?
#science
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
07/21/17
Open vs Closed User Interfaces
#react
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
07/19/17
Lattice 4.0: A solution to the View-State problem
#javascript
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
07/06/17
Lattice 3.0: Functional Programming in Rust
#functional-programming
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
06/06/17
The 10x programmer is a myth
#software-development
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
05/02/17
Mental Calisthenics (12)
#memories
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
04/20/17
Programming Language Oxidization
#programming
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
04/15/17
Classifying Game AIs
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/29/17
Why I am making a roguelike in 2017
#machine-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/27/17
How much computation can you fit in a voxel?
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/24/17
Incentivizing language learning in AIs
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/24/17
The view from inside block world
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/22/17
Functional Reactive Programming in Rust
#react
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/21/17
Language learning as adults is not so different than as a child
#language-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/15/17
To play like a chess master, you need to learn how to forget
#chess
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/13/17
Why is natural language so hard for machines?
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/08/17
Why do programmers wear headphones? For the same reason that you ca...
#learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/04/17
Translating Unix Philosophy into modern environments
#functional-programming
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/03/17
Why I focus on zero-knowledge AI
#machine-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
03/01/17
Pruning neurons with the Socratic Method
#machine-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/28/17
Why is Python so popular for data science?
#machine-learning
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/27/17
AI meets Socrates and the Allegory of the Cave
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/26/17
Does all AI need a learning component?
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/20/17
AI Pragmatism vs Philosophy of Learning
#
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/07/17
The joy of Machine Learning
#artificial-intelligence
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/04/17
Why I am learning Rust now
#rust
@andrew_lucker
Andrew Lucker
02/01/17
