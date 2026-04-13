Frisco

Amy Smits eXp Realty, LLC, Resort Experts—The Smits Team offers premier real estate services in Frisco, CO. We specialize in finding high-performance short term rental properties and luxury ski vacation homes that drive wealth. Our team uses expert local knowledge and smart marketing to help you win in the mountain market. We provide deep data on investment properties for sale to ensure your success. Trust our local pros to find your next top mountain home today. Call 970 418 0183.