Los Angeles, US

Alpha Pumping has spent over 20 years helping restaurants safely remove grease and used cooking oil. From grease trap pumping and interceptor cleaning to proper disposal and pickup, we handle it all so kitchens stay compliant and plumbing stays clear. We also work with restaurants looking to sell used cooking oil, using eco-friendly methods that protect the environment. Our team is available 24/7 to keep your business running without interruptions. https://alphapumping.com/