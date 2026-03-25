@almuqeetsystems

Head Office: Block B, Software Technology Parks of India, Rangreth, Srinagar, J&K 191132

Almuqeet Systems is a telecom technology provider specializing in A2P messaging, SMS firewall solutions, HLR & MNP lookup, and mobile number intelligence. Built for telecom operators, aggregators, and enterprises, our platform ensures secure routing, revenue protection, and high-performance global messaging infrastructure. We help businesses scale communication while eliminating fraud, grey routes, and signaling vulnerabilities. TO know more, visit: https://almuqeet.net/products/sms-firewall