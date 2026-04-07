Tennessee CISO

Brandon Thompson is the Chief Information Security Officer at A-LIGN. His primary responsibilities include overseeing the operations of A-LIGN’s cybersecurity and compliance programs. Brandon has over 19 years of comprehensive experience in IT Operations, Security, and Risk Management. Since joining A-LIGN, Brandon has been focused on providing strategic leadership of compliance services and helping organizations implement proper security methodologies, systems, and best practices within their environments.