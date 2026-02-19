Los Angeles, CA

Alex Martino is a finance leader with over 15 years of experience in finance planning, money allocation, and managing operations for consumer and direct-to-consumer companies. He was the former Head of Finance at Three Sixty Six, where the company grew revenue significantly through the development of clear forecasting mechanisms, the connection between ad spend and profit goals, and the improvement of the way the firm managed its working capital. Alex Martino’s work involves the development of a set of financial systems to support growth. This means analyzing ad spend efficiency, modeling profit by product, inventory planning, and managing cash flow in one practical operating system. Alex writes about finance systems, capital allocation, and the experience of being a finance leader for consumer companies.