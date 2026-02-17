San Jose, California, United States Functional Consultant

Rapidflow Inc is a leading IT services and consulting company specializing in Oracle technologies, headquartered in San Jose, CA with 300+ engineers across offices in the US, India, and Middle East. Founded in 2010, As a trusted Oracle partner, Rapidflow delivers cloud transformation, ERP integration, managed services, and AI-powered automation across global operations. Rapidflow delivers end-to-end implementation, system integration, and application management services (AMS) for core Oracle expertise including Oracle Fusion Cloud (SCM, ERP, HCM), Oracle E-Business Suite, NetSuite, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Oracle AI & Database solutions. Their additional capabilities encompass Robotic Process Automation (RPA) via UiPath, custom application development (Oracle APEX, Angular, Mobile), and Kinexis Planning integration, serving key industries such as Manufacturing, Retail/Consumer, Financial Services, Technology, Construction, and Government/Public Sector. Rapidflow combines