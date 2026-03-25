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Alexa James

@alexajames

Alexa James is the Content Manager at Cubetaxi.com. She has a keen interest in writing about the latest technologies.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @alexajames’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Alexa James

AhmedContent Manager

Cubetaxi Technolabs introduces a great taxi on-demand business solution by launching a taxi booking app providing a white-labelled Uber clone app, Gojek clone app, and Instacart clone app available in different languages and currencies.

Interested Topics

software-developmenttechnologyweb-developmentstartup