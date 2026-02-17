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AjayNyayapathi

@ajaynyay

Security strategist writing about cyber security, risk, and the real-world challenges of building secure systems.

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AjayNyayapathi

North Carolina, USAPrincipal Security Engineer

A cybersecurity strategist with expertise in vast areas of security like Security Architecture, Application Security, Corporate Security. Security operations, Incident Response and Insider Threats. I have led initiatives in Security Engineering, Automation, Exposure management, compliance, and threat hunting across hybrid environments and built Exposure Management, SOC and CSIRT functions, with a focus on building layered defense strategies. I like to automate and streamline workflows and is passionate about visualizing complex systems to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical audiences. My current interests include zero trust architectures, detection engineering, AI in cyber security and innovations in cybersecurity automation.

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