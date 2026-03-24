State College Visionary

Jeffrey Sabarese is a systems-thinking educator and AI infrastructure architect who builds tools and frameworks to make implicit knowledge explicit — for humans learning guitar and for AI agents learning codebases. After brain trauma disrupted his ability to rely on memory alone, he developed CONTRACT-Style Comments as both a personal cognitive aid and a discipline for keeping stateless AI systems predictable and safe. He now leads Neutility._, which translates decades of pedagogical rigor into operational AI methodology, and publishes on guitar pedagogy, cognitive systems design, and long-horizon capability development.