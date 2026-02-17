AI Seedfinder@aiseedfinder
Software Architect & Forensic Cybersecurity Expert. Specializing in AI-driven blockchain recovery and HPC optimizations
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AI Seedfinder
London, GBLead Software Architect
Lead Software Architect at AI Seed Phrase Finder. My work focuses on the intersection of High-Performance Computing (HPC), Deep Learning (LSTM), and Cryptographic Forensics. I am dedicated to solving the $240B problem of stagnant digital liquidity through advanced predictive cryptanalysis and non-deterministic entropy heuristics.
Work History
Current Position:
AI Seed Phrase FinderLead Software Architect
Previous Positions:
Cybersecurity Systems IncSenior Security Engineer
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