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AI Seedfinder

@aiseedfinder

Software Architect & Forensic Cybersecurity Expert. Specializing in AI-driven blockchain recovery and HPC optimizations

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AI Seedfinder

London, GBLead Software Architect

Lead Software Architect at AI Seed Phrase Finder. My work focuses on the intersection of High-Performance Computing (HPC), Deep Learning (LSTM), and Cryptographic Forensics. I am dedicated to solving the $240B problem of stagnant digital liquidity through advanced predictive cryptanalysis and non-deterministic entropy heuristics.

Work History

Current Position:

AI Seed Phrase FinderLead Software Architect

Previous Positions:

Cybersecurity Systems IncSenior Security Engineer
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