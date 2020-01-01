Hingham, US

Agix Technologies is a fast-growing AI development company that specializes in creating tailored solutions for enterprises across industries. Our expertise spans AI agents, conversational chatbots, copilots, computer vision, and workflow automation. We combine consulting, proof of concept, and full-scale development to deliver solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and give businesses a competitive edge. With a team of 50+ AI experts, we ensure every solution is scalable, secure, and aligned with client goals.