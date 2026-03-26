SCO 107-108-109, Ground Floor, Sector 34A, Chandigarh, 160022

Admizion is a dependable and student-focused education brand founded on trust, transparency, and practical instruction. Admizion helps students explore their options without pressure or confusion. We believe each student's journey is unique, and our approach is personalised, practical, and experience-based. Admizion has established trust in the medical, engineering, and global education industries by providing reliable information and ethical guidance. The brand aims to provide students and parents with knowledge, confidence, and long-term value, making educational decisions easier and more informed. Visit the website to know more- www.admizion.in