acendeo@acendeo
Acendeo helps companies scale their dev teams rapidly & cost-effectively, eliminating the hassles of traditional hiring.
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acendeo
Content Developer
Acendeo was born out of firsthand experience with the challenges companies face in recruiting exceptional tech talent. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, Acendeo's agile and cost-effective hiring model has already transformed the recruitment strategies of forward-thinking companies—all without sacrificing quality or cultural fit.