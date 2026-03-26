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Access

@access

Triyam is a leader in healthcare data archiving and is now part of Access. Site:https://www.accesscorp.com/triyam/

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Access

4 First Ave, Peabody, Massachusetts 01960, US

Triyam is a leader in healthcare data archiving and is now part of Access. We provide comprehensive solutions to retire legacy EHR/EMR systems. Patient data remains secure, compliant, and easily accessible.

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