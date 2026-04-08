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aaronk

@aaronk

Im 51 and learning to code in Python to change careers.

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aaronk

Queensland, AustraliaCarer

I've worked in many jobs but always had a keen interest to learn Python coding. I'm 51 and undertaking a few beginner courses to get me started and to learn the basics, so I can move forward into this incredible and exciting world of tech.

Work History

Current Position:

Palm Lake Care Pty LtdCarer

Previous Positions:

Kemp Strang LawyersSenior Paralegal

Interested Topics

programmingartificial-intelligenceaisoftware-developmentpython-tutorialspython-programmingpython-tipslearn-pythonpython-developmentpython-top-storypython-basicslearn-to-code-pythonlearn-python-programmingweb-scraping-with-pythonpython-frameworkpython-skillspython-librariespysparkpythonpython3