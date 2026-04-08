aaronk@aaronk
Im 51 and learning to code in Python to change careers.
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aaronk
Queensland, AustraliaCarer
I've worked in many jobs but always had a keen interest to learn Python coding. I'm 51 and undertaking a few beginner courses to get me started and to learn the basics, so I can move forward into this incredible and exciting world of tech.
Work History
Current Position:
Palm Lake Care Pty LtdCarer
Previous Positions:
Kemp Strang LawyersSenior Paralegal