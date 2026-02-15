Aaron Aagaard@aaronaagaard29
Web Developer at CRO.media: Builds fast, high-converting Shopify stores.
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Aaron Aagaard
Arizona City, US
I am a technical specialist at CRO.media, where i transform complex business needs into high-converting Shopify solutions. My expertise covers custom liquid development, API integrations, & store performance optimization. By aligning technical excellence with Conversion Rate Optimization, i build robust eCommerce environments that drive measurable results and long-term growth.