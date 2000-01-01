Oluwatunmise Olatunbosun@TunmiseOlatunbosun_83c0bpm4
I am a product lead engineer who loves to ship and document my learnings and experiences as regards product building, system design and platform eng
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Oluwatunmise Olatunbosun
I am a product lead engineer who loves to ship and document my learnings and experiences as regards product building, system design and platform eng