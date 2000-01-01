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Oluwatunmise Olatunbosun

@TunmiseOlatunbosun_83c0bpm4

I am a product lead engineer who loves to ship and document my learnings and experiences as regards product building, system design and platform eng

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Oluwatunmise Olatunbosun

I am a product lead engineer who loves to ship and document my learnings and experiences as regards product building, system design and platform eng

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technologyjavascriptsoftware-developmentstartup