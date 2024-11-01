Bajki Babajki@BajkiBabajki_aao99spg
Founder of Bajki Babajki, a Ukrainian online bookstore in Poland. Writing about multilingual e-commerce, SEO strategy, cross-border growth, and buil
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @BajkiBabajki_aao99spg’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Bajki Babajki
Founder of Bajki Babajki, a Ukrainian online bookstore in Poland. Writing about multilingual e-commerce, SEO strategy, cross-border growth, and buil
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!