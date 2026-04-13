David Ava@2playergames
I enjoy exploring design thinking and building simple web games that solve real user problems.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @2playergames’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
David Ava
I’m passionate about design thinking and how it helps solve real-world problems through a user-centered approach. I enjoy exploring ideas that combine creativity with efficiency, especially in tech and web-based games. Through my writing, I aim to share practical insights, personal experiences, and simple strategies that anyone can apply. I’m also interested in building and analyzing casual games, including https://2player.co/ experiences that encourage interaction and strategic thinking. Currently, I focus on creating content that is both useful and easy to understand for learners, developers, and startup enthusiasts.