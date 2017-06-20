Type safe CSS Modules with Flow

Site Color
Full Stack Developer
I’ve been dreaming about type safety and editor autocompletion when using CSS Modules. There are a few TypeScript tools for this (see this and this), but I didn’t find any solid tools for Flow.
TL;DR I’ve made some new tools, and when trying them on a codebase I’m working on, Flow found a lot of dead code (and potential bugs)… 😬
It is quite easy to misspell a class name or forget to update .js consumers after removing a class in a .css file. As an example, the class
foo might not be defined in
Button.css:
/* @flow */
import styles from './Button.css';
const Button = () => <button className={styles.foo} />;
To teach Flow about CSS Modules file, we can create a definition file
Button.css.flow containing the class names exposed by
Button.css. By doing so we can get:
To generate these .flow files I was thinking of two use cases. One using a simple CLI and another using webpack.
css-modules-flow-types-cli is a CLI that quickly generates .flow files.
Let us install it:
npm install --save-dev css-modules-flow-types-cli
# Or
yarn install -D css-modules-flow-types-cli
And then just run the CLI on your source directory:
css-modules-flow-types src
I recommend using the CLI on your CI system (like Travis or Circle) to ensure that all .flow files are up-to-date before running Flow. This will catch potential styling errors before deploying.
Another use case is quick feedback loop when developing and changing CSS Modules files. The CLI includes a watch mode for this, but I myself would like to avoid having yet another tool that needs to be running while developing. As a lot of people already have webpack running, I did a small loader consuming the tokens from style-loader.
css-modules-flow-types-loader is a webpack loader keeping .flow files updated by consuming the tokens from
style-loader. I recommend using this when developing as part of a webpack-dev-server setup. It will give a small slowdown, as the loader potentially needs write a lot of files.
To get started:
npm install --save-dev css-modules-flow-types-loader
Then update your webpack config:
{
test: /\.css$/, // or the file format you are using
use: [
'style-loader',
'
css-modules-flow-types-loader', // right after style-loader
// Other loaders like css-loader after this:
...
]
}
And then sit back and enjoy CSS Modules being type checked by Flow. 🍺
Please let me know what you think… And give a little ⭐️ over at github.