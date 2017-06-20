Type safe CSS Modules with Flow

2,857 reads Type safe CSS Modules with Flow is being type checked by Flow. Flow found a lot of dead code (and potential bugs) in a codebase I’m working on. It is quite easy to misspell a class name or forget to update.js consumers after removing a class in a.css file. The solution is to create a definition file Button.flow containing the class names exposed by Button.css. By doing so we can get: static type checks showing usage of non existing classes.

@ skovhus Kenneth Skovhus Full Stack Developer

I’ve been dreaming about type safety and editor autocompletion when using CSS Modules. There are a few TypeScript tools for this (see this and this), but I didn’t find any solid tools for Flow.

TL;DR I’ve made some new tools, and when trying them on a codebase I’m working on, Flow found a lot of dead code (and potential bugs)… 😬

The problems

It is quite easy to misspell a class name or forget to update .js consumers after removing a class in a .css file. As an example, the class foo might not be defined in Button.css :

/* @flow */

import styles from './Button.css';

const Button = () => <button className={styles.foo} />;

Solutions

To teach Flow about CSS Modules file, we can create a definition file Button.css.flow containing the class names exposed by Button.css . By doing so we can get:

static type checks showing usage of non existing classes

editor autocompletion of CSS classes (for editors supporting Flow)

To generate these .flow files I was thinking of two use cases. One using a simple CLI and another using webpack.

Solution: CLI

css-modules-flow-types-cli is a CLI that quickly generates .flow files.

Let us install it:

npm install --save-dev css-modules-flow-types-cli

# Or

yarn install -D css-modules-flow-types-cli

And then just run the CLI on your source directory:

css-modules-flow-types src

I recommend using the CLI on your CI system (like Travis or Circle) to ensure that all .flow files are up-to-date before running Flow. This will catch potential styling errors before deploying.

Another use case is quick feedback loop when developing and changing CSS Modules files. The CLI includes a watch mode for this, but I myself would like to avoid having yet another tool that needs to be running while developing. As a lot of people already have webpack running, I did a small loader consuming the tokens from style-loader.

Solution: webpack loader

css-modules-flow-types-loader is a webpack loader keeping .flow files updated by consuming the tokens from style-loader . I recommend using this when developing as part of a webpack-dev-server setup. It will give a small slowdown, as the loader potentially needs write a lot of files.

To get started:

npm install --save-dev css-modules-flow-types-loader

Then update your webpack config:

{

test: /\.css$/, // or the file format you are using

use: [

'style-loader',

' css-modules-flow-types-loader ', // right after style-loader

// Other loaders like css-loader after this:

...

]

}

And then sit back and enjoy CSS Modules being type checked by Flow. 🍺

Please let me know what you think… And give a little ⭐️ over at github.