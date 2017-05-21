Type Class Patterns and Anti-patterns

Site Color
In a prior post I wrote about how type class instance selection worked. To help get a sense of good type class design, I want to walk through a type class pattern and a related type class anti-pattern.
The first pattern is the
To and
From type classes. This pattern shows up in many packages:
aeson,
cassava,
postgresql-simple, among others.
In general the
To class looks like:
class ToBlah a where
toBlah :: a -> Blah
Although it can also have the form:
class ToBlah a where
toBlah :: a -> BlahBuilder
Here
BlahBuilder is a more efficiently composable intermediate version of
Blah (this is the case when converting to
ByteStrings via
Builders).
The
From type classes tend to look like:
class FromBlah a where
parseBlah :: Parser a
The
Parser type typically exposes a
Monad interface with some type of state and a way to short-circuit parsing to produce an error message. There tends to be some API function that uses the parsers (this is the
decode function in
aeson and the
query function in
postgresql-simple), and they are only used directly to compose other parsers.
Sometimes, both
To and
From classes are provided; other times, as in the case of the
Yesod.Core.Content.ToContent, only one direction is needed.
In general, this pattern is used for converting between user-defined types and a particular type which an API is built around.
Let’s look at an example with
aeson’s
ToJSON, which is used to convert a user’s type to a
Value or JSON expression type.
If I have a type,
data BigRecord = BigRecord
{ fiestaPolicies :: [Policy]
, brunchMenu :: Menu
, dinnerMenu :: Menu
, backgroundMusic :: Maybe (Either ScreamingMan [Song])
}
the
ToJSON instance for types like this tend to be boring like*:
instance ToJSON BigRecord where
toJSON BigRecord {..} = object
[ ("fiesta-policy" , toJSON fiestaPolicies )
, ("brunch-menu" , toJSON brunchMenu )
, ("dinner-menu" , toJSON dinnerMenu )
, ("background-music", toJSON backgroundMusic)
]
Boring is good. Boring means predictable. Boring means I don’t have to think hard when writing or reading it.
Additionally, type classes allow us to write a single function for polymorphic types like
Maybe a, and
Either a b. The instances for the
a’s and
b’s will automatically get used correctly.
Type classes provide canonicity, there is only one instance for a type. For conversions that only have a single valid conversion per type,
To classes are a good fit. The
To type class pattern takes advantage of identifier overloading and canonicity to reduce the degrees of freedom when writing instances.
If I don’t use the
To type class pattern, I need to make more choices. Every time I make a choice, I increase the chance I will make the wrong choice.
Here is one way we can write conversion code like the
ToJSON example:
bigRecordToJSON :: BigRecord -> Value
bigRecordToJSON BigRecord {..} = object
[ ("fiesta-policy" . , listToJSON policyToJSON fiestaPolicies)
, ("brunch-menu" , brunchMenuToJSON brunchMenu)
, ("dinner-menu" , dinnerMenuToJSON dinnerMenu)
, ("background-music", maybeToJSON (eitherJSON screamingManToJSON
playlistToJSON
)
backgroundMusic
)
]
Even though the conversions are completely determined by the types, I have to choose the correct functions for the conversion. Also, I have to pass an additional function to every polymorphic conversion function — one function per type variable, in fact.
This code is the best-case scenario. I have decomposed my conversion functions predictably and used a naming convention. I have not always found myself in such a lucky situation.
Since there is less incentive to decompose the code into small functions, it could also look like this:
bigRecordToJSON :: BigRecord -> Value
bigRecordToJSON BigRecord {..} = object
[ ("fiesta-policy" , Array
$ Vector.fromList
$ map policyToJSON fiestaPolicies
)
, ("brunch-menu" , Array
$ Vector.fromList
$ map brunchMenuItem brunchMenu
)
, ("dinner-menu" , Array
$ Vector.fromList
$ map dinnerMenuItem dinnerMenu
)
, ("background-music", maybe (object [])
(eitherJSON screamingManToJSON
playlistToJSON
)
backgroundMusic
)
]
For both of these versions, I added potential issues. If you haven’t already found the problem areas, see if you can.
If one does not use a type class, they give themselves more freedom than they potentially need. This opens the door for errors, inconsistency and confusion.
Sometimes a single type class is used that has both a
to and
from method.
This is the case with the
Binary type class from the
binary package. There are no functions in the
binary API that require having both directions specified, but I have to implement both directions anyway.
If I am writing a client that sends data to a server, it is likely I will only serialize datatypes and never deserialize them. I will still need an implementation for deserializing, so I’ll create a dummy one, or throw an error.
A meaningless method implementation is a maintenance hazard. A programmer in the future might assume the instance was completely implemented and become confused when deserialization fails.
The argument for forcing the implementation of
Binary to have both
to and
from might be it allows one to require the law
decode . encode = id, which
Binary documents as a requirement.
A law is useful as a specification. It can also be useful for equational reasoning, which means I can replace
decode . encode with
id. This is a very useful optimization … if one was ever to come across an actual use of
decode . encode.**
Except I don’t think this will happen in practice. Encoding and decoding are part of totally different code paths.
In practice, what happens is you have a type class that sometimes has meaningless implementations for methods, with an API that doesn’t take advantage of both directions, with a law that is not particularly useful for equational reasoning.
From the this vantage point, I believe roundtrip type classes are many times an anti-pattern. Instead of providing programs with more reasoning power, they provide less because they are abused. They are trying to encourage a best-practice that is not always applicable. They don’t fit the problem they are used to solve.
If our type should roundtrip from the
to and
from directions, we should do the same thing we do with our laws: document it and test it.***
There are cases where it does make sense to have both a
to and
from in a single type class, but lacking a compelling reason (like a shared associated type, or an API function that needs both directions for a single type), including them together is a mistake.
For cases where there is single mapping between a type and a conversion function,
To and
From type classes can be used to compose easy-to-reason-about functions. Avoiding type classes results in conversion functions that accept an additional function for elements (think of the
eitherToJSON example earlier), or some bespoke process that can be inconsistent.
To and
From instances implicitly use unique and correct implementations. This process automatically prevents against a class of incorrect implementations and encourages correctness purely through composition.
In the short, the
To and
From type class are simple and powerful type class patterns you should not be afraid to use.
* For the
aeson smarties, I’m avoiding the
.= method because most
To classes don’t have something analogous, and this makes the general pattern more obvious.
** Not only can equational reasoning be used for rewriting expressions to simplify them, it can also be used to expand expressions and derive functions. I have not witnessed Haskellers other than Conal doing this however.
ToJSON and
FromJSON instances for
Maybe do not roundtrip, when encoding and then decoding a
Just Nothing. I think the same is true with
postgresql-simple’s
ToField instance for
Maybe. Ideally, this should be more clearly documented, since Haskeller’s tend to assume these instances do roundtrip.
