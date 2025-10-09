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Turning Apparel Waste into Bricks: A Step Toward Greener Industrial Practices

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byKashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

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October 9th, 2025
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Kashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

Kashvi Pandey Press Releases

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TOPICS

futurism#apparel-waste-recycling#sustainable-brick-manufacture#kosalee-galkaduwa#waste-to-value-innovation#apparel-sludge-reuse#circular-economy-in-fashion#procurement-practices#good-company

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