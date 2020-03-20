Turn Your Self-Isolation into Self-Improvement [Hacker Noon Newsletters]

Hacker Noon Partners with Udemy

... to bring to you curated Udemy courses so that you start using your free time to learn new skills that are actually gonna earn you serious money instead of stuff like...

✳️ Hacker Noon Readers can now attend these courses at a 90% discount





To scratch that itch, COVID-19 or as the plebs call it, the coronavirus has restricted a lot of us to our homes. You can choose to while away your time playing sock puppet or you could utilize this break to ‘Learn’ something new. You know you’ve said this a lot to yourself - “I want to Learn [X] but I can’t seem to find the time.”To scratch that itch, Hacker Noon has put up a new button called ‘Learn’ in the top navigation panel. In case you missed it, check it out below:

This ‘Learn’ button is the result of a partnership between Hacker Noon and Udemy. It brings you 15 different courses spanning 3 different disciplines - Web Development Data Science , and Languages

There is such a thing as overkill and we’d NOT recommend buying ALL of them.

Here’s a brief overview of the courses and some pointers to help you choose the right one for you:

✳️ Web Development

If you’re looking to begin your career in building websites, managing frontend applications, and/or improving the user interface of websites/apps, this is the discipline for you. Also, this will start sounding funny too:

✳️ Data Science

There’s a reason why you’ve heard the cliche - “Data is the new oil” thousands of times while the Googles and the Facebooks of the world are okay paying multi-million dollar fines for unethical data gathering practices. Sign up for the courses below and make your career as a Data Scientist. Obviously, also for memes such as:

✳️ Languages

Programming languages are the tools and building blocks for writing code. If you’re looking to learn to code from scratch, pick your requirement and then pick your language. Plus, you get to make memes such as:

Learn Web Development and Designing — HTML & CSS

— HTML & CSS Learn to Make Interactive Websites — Javascript

— Javascript Learn a Fundamental/Core Language — Java

— Java Ideal First Language to Learn — Python

— Python Learn a Language for Data Management — SQL





✳️ Conclusion



There’s an old adage that says - “This too shall pass”. We need to be mindful of this and not



has done its part and brought to you some of the best Udemy courses at rock-bottom prices. Now, it is up to you to find your fit and learn away... There’s an old adage that says - “This too shall pass”. We need to be mindful of this and not panic . The only thing that we can be sure of is that we’re going to have a lot of free time in our hands for the next couple of weeks and we must make the best use of it. Hacker Noon has done its part and brought to you some of the best Udemy courses at rock-bottom prices. Now, it is up to you to find your fit and learn away...

But, jokes apart, #StaySafe.

