TrustToken acquires EthWorks, Doubling its Team to Scale TrueFi

TrustToken announces acquisition of EthWorks, a leading Web3 development company with a deep portfolio of successful blockchain projects. The acquisition doubles TrustToken’s team size, quadruples the company's technical unit. TrustToken will maintain and expand EthWorks’ open-source projects, including Waffle and useDApp, used by Ethereum developers globally. The company claims that TrueFi is on track to clear $1 billion in originations before 2022. In August, it raised $12.5 million to scale TrueFi to scale the unsecured lending protocol.