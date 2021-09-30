Search icon
TrustToken acquires EthWorks, Doubling its Team to Scale TrueFi

TrustToken acquires EthWorks, Doubling its Team to Scale TrueFi

TrustToken announces acquisition of EthWorks, a leading Web3 development company with a deep portfolio of successful blockchain projects. The acquisition doubles TrustToken’s team size, quadruples the company's technical unit. TrustToken will maintain and expand EthWorks’ open-source projects, including Waffle and useDApp, used by Ethereum developers globally. The company claims that TrueFi is on track to clear $1 billion in originations before 2022. In August, it raised $12.5 million to scale TrueFi to scale the unsecured lending protocol.
Stewart Rogers

@therealsjr
Stewart Rogers

Journalist/speaker/founder/musician/nomad. Co-founder @ Badass Bureau, PR & storytelling for female founders in tech

by Stewart Rogers
