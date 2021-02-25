"True Pain is the Inability to Breathe" - Muhammad Bilal, CEO of BreatheIO

Hello Arthur Tkachenko, well the linkedin profile is there to be stalked about, lolx. The idea was not something that I would say is unique or pioneering, I find that innovations, ideas and things that are born have a very interesting relationship with cause because every cause has an effect. Perhaps the effect is what we call the idea, innovation or thing that comes into existence. Nothing is Impossible, because by observing people, people have a tendency of not executing things or thoughts that they muster, and this leads to waste. An idea is nothing but a ripple in the pond if one cannot collect the will to turn it into a tsunami.The first time, I experienced smog was in 2015 and with it came bronchitis, throat infection and other breathing diseases. Now from 2015 to 2018, there was not that much awareness of smog but by the end of 2018, everybody recognized the damage air pollution was causing. Going myself a couple of times to the hospital and seeing all the children suffering, to know one thing and to witness another are both on a very different level.I find true pain is in our inability to breathe whether physically or psychologically. It is the breath that gives us what we call freedom. Now you can relate, this is where I took the air filtration process and added technology to it, to validate and observe change and control in the environment.The current state of the device is that my production is capped due to the excess orders that are coming in, to which the solution has been implemented that is scaling up my production capacity, as of today there are more than 70+ devices sold which are up and operational. You ask me hard, how hard it is, I believe you have to get out of this hard based mindset, think of it like this, what is it that is hard?, that which you do not know how, but what happens when you know the how? It becomes easy. I am a person who believes in no business secrets, therefore I find similarity in coding and everything else I do, as in coding we structure things and so do we in all other manners.If you want 1-1 sessions, i could certainly get you geared up and running with your own IoT Hardware Based Startup. Now the leadership aspect, people have a habit of only following you by example, and rather than wasting your own time, in explaining things, it is far a better optimised way of doing it.I find that resonating success through example in yourself as an individual allows you to attract people that have similar frequencies, therefore you save a lot of time that would be wasted in searching for people. It’s like you shine the light in the darkness and the ones who can see it will find you. I think the tech stack that you are looking for is already there and published to a certain extent. I will share the linkHow I Started my own IoT Company?I hope my answer will give you insight into what you were looking for.